A groundbreaking Wednesday for a local mental health facility marks a turning point regionally, as well as a return to a vision for the land set in the days before South Dakota was a state.
Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services (LCBHS) broke ground on a new $26 million facility that will replace the four locations in Yankton where the private, nonprofit agency provides behavioral health services across the region. The expected completion date is 16-24 months.
Current LCBHS services include outpatient care, youth and family care, alcohol and drug treatment, and Continuous Assistance Rehabilitation & Education (Care) services.
The new site, adjacent to and, ultimately, connected to the organization’s Cedar Village Assisted Living location at 3111 Shirley Bridge Avenue in Yankton, will include all of LCBHS’ existing services. There will also be a new crisis-care receiving center offering mental health crisis care for adults and minors, as well as drug and alcohol detox beds. Though LCBHS currently offers those services, its current facilities are limited.
Last year, officials at the state level earmarked $15 million in federal funds for the creation and expansion of such facilities, referred to as Appropriate Regional Facilities (ARFs), to address a statewide gap in mental health crisis intervention response. The proposed facility was partly funded with some of those dollars.
“It’s been the dream of the board of Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health to one day be able to site all of our facilities at one location,” Kenneth Jones, LCBHS board president, said at Wednesday’s ceremony. “For so long, it seemed like an impossible dream. So many things evaded it, and yet, here we are today.”
Escalating post-pandemic construction costs compelled LCBHS to reapply to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for grants and loans when the lowest bid received was $10 million over previous estimates, he said.
Jones also thanked LCBHS staff for their hard work over the last 18 months to develop a state-of-the-art facility that would be relevant today and in the future.
Progress made with psychiatric drugs over the last 40 years has reduced the need for institutionalization in the treatment of mental health crises. ARFs provide 24/7 overnight, residential services to stabilize acute psychiatric or behavioral health symptoms, evaluate treatment needs and develop crisis-stabilization plans that allow individuals who do not require institutionalization to be stabilized closer to home.
“Those persons that are experiencing an acute crisis in their mental health, they need someone and some place to go where they can get immediate and professional, competent help to stabilize their situation, and they certainly need something different altogether than an admission into a long term facility,” said South Dakota Department of Social Services Secretary Matt Althoff, a Yankton native. “There’s a place for both, but this is an absolute niche within the net that we create here in South Dakota to serve those in need.”
LCBHS serves Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Union and Yankton counties.
Once completed, the new facility will allow LCBHS to expand behavioral health crisis services to seven additional counties in southeastern and south-central South Dakota, Yankton Mayor Stephanie Moser said Wednesday.
“This new facility brings four different service locations into one location, allowing for increased accessibility, safety and efficiency and allowing for the establishment of a regional crisis-care facility,” she said. “The regional crisis care facility is a game changer as we’ve heard from families, first responders, and others dealing with behavioral health crises, allowing for immediate 24/7 access to care.
“And we’ve heard many stories about how needed that care is.”
Nikki Gronli, USDA state director, took a moment to share her family’s experience with mental health crisis when she addressed attendees.
“I’ve been personally affected by suicide. Today, my niece would have been 13. She completed suicide in November,” she said, holding back tears. “Accessing care is critical. We’ll always wonder if she had gotten it sooner if it would have been different. That’s why this project is so important.”
In 2019, more than 50 million American adults experienced a mental health illness and over half of adults with mental illness did not receive treatment, Gronli said. Also, there are an estimated 50,000 adults in South Dakota with substance abuse disorder, 30,000 adults with serious thoughts of suicide, 11,000 youth who have had a major episode of depression in the past year and 3,000 youth with substance abuse disorder, she said.
“South Dakota currently faces challenges in terms of mental health care providers. The state has one of the lowest ratios of mental health providers in the nation,” Gronli said. “Only one provider exists for every 550 South Dakotans with mental health issues. This shortage contributes to the fact that 27,000 adults with mental illness recorded being unable to receive the treatment they needed.”
By consolidating resources, expanding services and increasing accessibility, the new LCBHS facility has the potential to make a meaningful impact on the well-being of individuals and families in the counties it serves, she said.
Those taking care of people in the grip of addiction are what will make the new facility come alive and save lives in the future, said Matt Michels, vice president of LCBHS. He said that when he was 16, after his father left, he admitted his mother to the state Human Services Center (HSC). At the time, he didn’t really understand what was happening to her and that she was at particular risk because her mother had committed suicide, Michels said.
“There is not one of us in our lives that hasn’t had trauma, hasn’t had a suicide, has not had an addiction, who has not had depression, has not had a shock to our system that we didn’t need help, including myself,” he said, thanking those that cared for his mother and those that care for mental health patients today.
In addition to securing funding, LCBHS received an easement for an additional egress from the National Guard Armory to the west of Cedar Village and purchased property to its east from the City of Yankton. That acreage had once been part of the original HSC campus.
Michels pointed out that the land had been dedicated in 1879 by the territorial governor to the care of individuals in need of behavioral services.
“This land, not too long ago, was used for grazing the milk cows, for raising crops to care for the people where there was no one else to care for them,” he said. “Today, we’re planting another crop, a crop that’s going to live perennially in the caring of people in need.”
