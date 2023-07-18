Mussels On The Move

The recent discovery of zebra mussels in Sand Lake in northeast South Dakota means the James River will eventually be infested with the invasive mollusks throughout South Dakota.

 molodovatv - stock.adobe.com

Zebra mussels have been detected in a northeast South Dakota waterway, meaning the entire James River will become infested leading to Yankton, according to state officials.

The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Sand Lake National Refuge in Brown County (Aberdeen area).

