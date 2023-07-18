Mussels On The Move

Zebra mussels have been detected in a northeast South Dakota waterway, meaning the entire James River will become infested leading to Yankton, according to state officials.
The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Sand Lake National Refuge in Brown County (Aberdeen area).
Tanner Davis made the announcement as the state’s aquatic invasive species (AIS) coordinator. The James River runs the entire north-south length of eastern South Dakota, entering the Missouri River east of Yankton.
“We discovered the presence of zebra mussels through snorkel survey, which is utilized on high risk and suspect waters,” Davis said.
“Due to the discovery, both Sand Lake National Refuge and the James River are now considered infested with zebra mussels.”
The fingernail-sized mollusk gets its name from the dark, zig-zagged stripes on each shell. The mussels are native to Europe and Asia but were likely transported from large European ships to the Great Lakes in the 1980s.
The zebra mussels reproduce and spread rapidly, affecting algae that native species need for food. In addition, the mollusks attach to native mussels, and they also clog water intakes and attach to watercraft and infrastructure.
THE LATEST SPREAD
The Sand Lake finding represents the latest infestation on the long-meandering James River, according to Paul Lepisto with the Izaak Walton League of America.
“The lower portion of the (James) river has had zebra mussels for years, as they came into the James from the Missouri,” he told the Press & Dakotan.
Lepisto believes the latest infestation came from a source outside the James River.
“The zebra mussels found in Sand Lake most likely did not come up the James from the Missouri River. Zebras have difficulty moving upstream against current,” he said.
“The ones found in Sand Lake were probably brought there by someone who moved water either in a boat or bait bucket from an infested lake.”
Lepisto, who resides in Pierre, said he formerly lived in Aberdeen and went to the Sand Lake National Wildlife Refuge several times a year.
“It’s connected to the James River as the river flows into, then out of, Sand Lake,” he said. “There is a water control structure on the outflow to help manage water levels on the refuge.”
NEW THREATS
The recent Brown County finding opens the door to the invasive species’ rapid spread to new areas of the James River, Lepisto said.
“Since Sand Lake is now infested, the upper James River is also infested as zebra mussels will flow downstream with the current,” he said.
The responsibility for preventing the AIS spread lies with each boater, Lepisto said. One incident can infest a waterway and rapidly spread the mollusks.
“When a water body is declared ‘infested,’ it means it has a significant population of zebra mussels,” he said. “People must be vigilant when using infested water, so they don’t move any water from that location to another lake, river or stream.”
AN ONGOING PROBLEM
Yankton County Commissioner Dan Klimisch of Yankton, who also serves on the James River Water Development District (JRWDD) board, said the southeast region has battled zebra mussels for years on other waterways.
“First, they came up the Missouri River, and then they were on the (Lewis and Clark) lake,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “Now, they are found in Brown County, so that means the entire James River will be infected.”
Klimisch agrees the Sand Lake mussels likely came from somewhere else and were transported to the new site. The zebra mussel creates tremendous damage wherever it takes over, he added.
“Zebra mussels do have a negative impact on infrastructure, such as the bridges,” he said. “They certainly affect other structures, and counties and townships will have challenges dealing with this (threat).”
Besides Lewis and Clark Lake and Gavins Point Dam, the mollusks have infested other regional waterways, including Lake Francis Case, according to GFP Communications Manager Nick Harrington.
Lake Francis Case, part of the upper Missouri River basin, forms behind Fort Randall Dam at Pickstown. The lake covers a large area of central and south-central South Dakota.
AIS has rapidly grown as a problem, Lepisto said.
“Zebra mussels continue to spread in eastern South Dakota,” he said. “Today, it’s critically important that everyone takes a couple of minutes to remove all mud, weeds and anything that is attached to your boat, motor or trailer before you leave the boat ramp area.”
WHAT CAN BE DONE?
Prevention requires just a few preventative measures, Lepisto said.
“People have inadvertently been spreading zebra mussels,” he said. “People can stop the spread by taking a few minutes to assure they aren’t moving an invasive plant or animal to another water in the state or region.”
GFP has been enhancing surveillance and sampling efforts across the state to monitor the presence of zebra mussels, Harrington said.
“GFP has implemented their Zebra Mussel Rapid Response Team to respond to this infestation,” he said. “Through this response team, GFP will work to notify anglers, boaters and other recreational users of the zebra mussel presence within the lake.”
Those notification efforts take many forms, Harrington said.
“They will place high-profile signs on access areas, actively engage boaters using the infested water, reiterate information on decontamination requirements and identify groups of people and entities that will be potentially affected by the infestation,” he said.
“Boaters and anglers in this area can expect to see additional reminders to ‘clean, drain, dry’ on physical signs, in their email inboxes and on social media. We are in the peak of the summer boating season, and everyone needs to be doing their part to slow the spread of invasive species.”
GFP has significantly enhanced efforts to slow the spread of AIS in recent years, Harrington said. Those efforts include educating anglers and boaters along with physically inspecting boats prior to and/or after loading.
“In addition to our messaging, watercraft inspection stations are set up across South Dakota,” he said. “Individuals are reminded, if you see an inspection station, you have to stop and do your part.”
When it comes to AIS, much remains at stake for decades to come, Lepisto said. Taking a few moments can make a major difference, he added.
“Outdoor recreation is extremely important to South Dakota. It’s a key component to many people’s quality of life and is a major driver of the state’s economy,” he said.
“Today, we have the knowledge and ability to protect our waters and the recreational opportunities they provide. But that depends on everyone doing their part to take the three needed steps, so you aren’t the one that spreads invasives to another waterbody in the state.”
For more information on AIS, infested waterways and “Clean, Drain and Dry” in South Dakota, visit online at sdleastwanted.sd.gov.
