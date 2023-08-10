HERMOSA — The South Dakota State Square, Folk, and Round Dance Association is sponsoring the Fall State Square Dance Festival in Hermosa. The event will be held Sept. 8-9 and will be hosted by the Southern Hills Promenaders Square Dance Club. The theme of the festival is “Life is a Highway to a Dance!”
The Fall Square Dance Festival activities will begin with a Trails End Dance Friday evening, Sept. 8, with Bear Miller, Denver as the caller and Lurita Fugier, Hermosa, as round dance cuer for the evening. The Trails End dance begins at 8 p.m. All sessions will be held at the Hermosa School Gym at 11 Fourth Street in Hermosa.
