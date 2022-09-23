The Yankton Police Department (YPD) is investigating a fight that occurred in front of the Yankton County Government Center Friday afternoon.
According to a press release from the YPD, the incident between two male individuals occurred around 3:47 p.m.
“Officers arrived and learned the two males were in a verbal argument over one of the males parking in a no-parking zone,” the release said. “A shoving match occurred between both individuals and an ambulance was requested. No transport was needed and the matter is currently under investigation.”
According to YPD Chief Jason Foote, no arrests were made at the time. No further information was available as of press time.
