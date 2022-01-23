CREIGHTON, Neb. — Nebraska State Sen. Tim Gragert (District 40) announced he will not be seeking a second term in the Legislature in 2022.
Gragert was elected to the Legislature in 2018. After winning the Primary Election in a crowded field of six candidates, Gragert went on to win the General Election and has represented District 40 since being sworn into office in January 2019.
In a press release, Gragert said, “Serving the constituents of District 40 has been a great honor. I want to thank the voters for their confidence in me to represent them in Lincoln.”
Serving in the Legislature, Gragert has been an advocate for water quality, veterans, agriculture, broadband to better serve the northern counties of Nebraska, and worked with colleagues to deliver more property tax relief.
When elected, District 40 included Boyd, Cedar, Dixon, Holt, Knox and Rock counties in northern Nebraska. After redistricting by the Legislature in 2021, District 40 will now include Antelope, Cedar, Dixon, Holt, Knox and northern Pierce counties.
“I would like to thank Gov. Pete Ricketts and my colleagues in the Legislature for working together over the past three years, and I look forward to concluding the 2022 legislative session by continuing to advocate for the citizens of the state and the constituents of the 40th legislative district,” Gragert said.
