SIOUX FALLS — Names have been released of the two people who died Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash three miles west of Sioux Falls.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2005 Ford F150 pickup was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it rear-ended an eastbound 2019 Toyota Prius. The pickup driver lost control and the pickup entered the median and continued into the westbound lane where it collided head-on with a westbound 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer at 12:40 p.m.
