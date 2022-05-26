HURON — Free 2022 State Fair admission passes are now available for the Read & Win program.
To honor academic achievement, the state fair is partnering with schools and public libraries to promote youth reading. The Read & Win program encourages summer reading as an incentive to earn free admission to the state fair for children across the state. This program can complement a current reading program or serve as the foundation of a new one.
Interested schools or libraries can find registration information online at www.sdstatefair.com or by contacting the State Fair office in Huron at 605-353-7340. To be eligible for free youth passes, register no later than Monday, Aug. 22.
The Read & Win program is sponsored by Ag Performance.
The 2022 South Dakota State Fair runs Thursday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 5. For information about the South Dakota State Fair, contact the Fair office at 800-529-0900, visit www.sdstatefair.com or find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
