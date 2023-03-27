The vision for the area near Yankton’s upper Broadway Avenue came into sharper focus Monday with the proposal of a land sale in addition to other possible developments for that area.
The city received an offer to purchase and option on Lot 3 of the Mead addition to Yankton by Corner Kick LLC, which includes Stephanie Tamisiea and Van Buskirk Companies of Sioux Falls, according to Yankton Mayor Stephanie Moser, who outlined the item at a media briefing Friday.
The item was approved unanimously at Monday’s meeting.
The approximately six-acre lot would sell for $50,000 per acre and would be developed in three phases: the northeastern third, the northwestern third and the southwestern third respectively, she said.
The proposed option would include covenants regarding aesthetics, expiration dates for each phase and a clawback provision for the land should the developer only complete one phase, added Yankton City Manager Amy Leon.
“What is being proposed at this location, which is southwest of the intersection of Broadway Avenue and the future 33rd Street, is a mixed-use development that includes some restaurants, some retail beverage and potentially some housing also,” Dave Mingo, Yankton director of Community and Economic Development, told the commission. “This is an offer to purchase an option on the property, so the property would continue to be marketed and available, but if approved, the developer would have the option to exercise the purchase agreement (when) their project came together, within the timelines defined in the memo or (if) there were another valid offer made on the property, (Corner Kick LLC) would be first in line and right of first refusal for the acquisition of that property.”
City officials expect to work closely with Yankton Thrive on the details, Leon said.
In a separate action last May, the commission approved the purchase of a lot at the northwest corner of 31st Street and Broadway Avenue to Paradigm Technologies, a light manufacturer and retailer of custom sporting arms. There was no update regarding Paradigm at Monday’s meeting.
Also Monday, commissioners approved three downtown businesses for City of Yankton Façade grants: $9,685 to Boston Shoes to Boots to refurbish the historic sign at the shop’s new Cedar Street location; $15,643 to Dayhuff Development for exterior painting of 515 E. 4th Street; and $4,670 to Gurney Development for window repair and replacement in the red brick mill section at 106 Capital Street.
“This is our eighth year for the downtown facade grant program, (which) was established to promote the Meridian District,” Leon said. “If approved, matched with private dollars, that’s over $60,000 of investment in the downtown Meridian District in terms of improvement projects.”
The meeting opened with a proclamation of March 18, 2023, as Yankton Bucks Day in recognition of the team’s victory at this year’s Class AA state boys basketball tournament in Rapid City last week.
“We should all be very, very proud of the Yankton community,” Moser said. “There was a sea of white on Thursday and a sea of black on Friday out there supporting the boys basketball team, and I think I said a welcoming sea of red — I lied — that’s not large enough. There was an ocean of red at that game on Saturday from our community.”
Moser asked Yankton basketball coach Chris Haynes what he thought catapulted the team from being unranked to eventually winning the state championship. Haynes listed several things he thought helped the team along, including rising to challenges and finding their motivation.
“What were the keys?” Haynes said. “These guys, they’re fierce competitors. They might not be the biggest or most intimidating team when you look at them but they definitely never backed down from a challenge, that’s for sure.”
Also Monday, Moser’s birthday, the commission took a few moments to sing her “Happy Birthday.”
