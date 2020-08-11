VERMILLION — The Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company (VCDC) announced the cancellation of the 2020 Oktoberfest event, which was scheduled to take place during the last weekend of September. Plans to proceed with the 2021 Oktoberfest event continue to proceed.
This would have been the sixth year that Oktoberfest took place in Historic Downtown Vermillion. The event has seen growth in recent years, and VCDC staff, working alongside key stakeholders and volunteers have created a plan to strategically grow the event and make Vermillion a destination across South Dakota every September.
“We are extremely excited about the plans we have in place to grow Oktoberfest and make it a key event in the Southeastern corner of South Dakota,” said Nate Welch, President & CEO of the VCDC. “Unfortunately, with the known and unknown challenges we have during this year — it’s better for us to hit the ‘pause’ button on those plans and regroup to focus VCDC, stakeholders and volunteer’s time on opportunities to support our community and our businesses this fall.”
The VCDC said it remains “focused and committed to the Oktoberfest event and look forward to continuing to grow the event in 2021.”
