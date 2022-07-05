Moving Along: Work Poised To Begin On Yankton’s Westside Park Pond

The ducks and geese that usually congregate in and around Westside Park’s duck pond are gone for the time being as pond remediation efforts begin.
Yankton Director of Parks & Recreation Todd Larson told the Press & Dakotan that a number of non-migratory animals were relocated last week as repair efforts ramped up.
“Some of our staff talked to local farms, so they’re being relocated to those farms,” he said. “The ones that can fly away, of course, fly away. The ones that can’t, we are relocating.”
He said about two dozen birds were removed for the time being, but there’s no timeline on when these specific animals will return.
“With this project probably wrapping up late-fall, we’ll let them be where they’re at and get water back in the pond,” he said. “We’ve got to get grass established back around the work zone area. There’s some aquatic plants that are going to get planted in the pond in three different locations that need to get established. We’ll have the migratory ones that come through and then, once everything’s completed on that project, we’ll have some discussions.”
Larson said that the city has never stocked ducks or geese in the pond and isn’t sure how some of the more domesticated birds have ended up there.
He said Game, Fish & Parks — which typically stocks fish in the lake — chose not to save fish and will restock them as soon as work is complete. They will also move turtles, frogs and toads down toward the Missouri River as they’re found.
In the meantime, work is beginning on $1.16 million renovation of the pond, which is in the course of being drained down.
“They’ll drain down the pond and then get muck excavated,” Larson said. “They’re going to bring the depth of that whole pond back down to 15 feet. They’ll put a clay liner back in that.”
He said the removal of the retaining wall will also be a major undertaking.
“They’re going to bring in Monster Blocks (which is) a much more significant block that will be set around as the retaining wall,” he said. “Then people can’t break it free from the glue, throw it into the pond and do those types of things.”
The new bridge to the island will also be a part of the process, Larson said.
“It won’t be in the same location,” he said. “It’s going to go at an angle. There will be a patio area that’s built outside of the shelter house on the west side, so that will be kind of a viewing platform for the pond.”
He said the rocks ringing the pond will be pulled closer to the grassy area and more stones will be added to prevent erosion and enhance aesthetics.
Another major component of the remediation project is fixing the artesian well that feeds the pond’s fountain, which has been a constant source of issues in the past.
“We’ll have to do some work and have more drilling done down into the original shaft, and we’re going to case it even deeper so that way we make sure we’re getting water out of the deepest aquifer,” he said. “Hopefully, it doesn’t stop flowing when we get to the middle of July through November or December.
He said work will also be done on the overflow structure, and a kayak launch area will be added.
Larson said officials hope to finish all of the work by November but say they’re at the mercy of the weather and supply chain issues.
