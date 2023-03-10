During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission will discuss a contract for construction services regarding the wastewater plant renovation.
The board will also discuss amending the joint powers solid waste agreement, personnel manual updates, appointment of the election board, the mayor’s appointments to the Consolidated Board of Equalization and the purchase of mowers and a truck.
