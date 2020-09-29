Yankton Emergency Crews Kept Busy Tuesday

Yankton emergency crews were busy Tuesday, responding to a fire and several traffic accidents.
At 2:30 a.m. a fire was reported in a shed on E. 11th St. in Yankton. The shed was completely destroyed by the blaze, which was determined to have started by accident. Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour.
At 5 a.m., emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident at Fourth and Broadway. One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
At 6 a.m., another two-vehicle accident was reported on W. 11th St. in front of Majestic Bluffs. No injuries were reported.
At approximately 4:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, a semi hauling 35 head of cattle collided with an SUV on Highway 50 about a quarter-mile west of the intersection with West City Limits Road. According to a report at the scene, the semi was westbound when the SUV pulled onto Highway 50 from the north. The semi tried to veer away from the collision but caught the SUV on the driver side. The driver of the vehicle had to be extracted from the vehicle and was taken to a medical facility with unknown injuries. Responding to the scene were the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, the Yankton Police Department, the Yankton Fire Department and Yankton County EMS.
