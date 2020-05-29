TYNDALL — One seat will be elected in Tuesday’s municipal election.
Larry Chester and Mike Elsberry are running for a two-year term as the Ward 3 councilman.
The Ward 3 polling place is at the Tyndall Auditorium, with the polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In other wards, three candidates are running unopposed in their races.
In Ward 2, Mark Stoebner is seeking a two-year term, while Nicholas Soukup is running for the remaining one-year of an unexpired two-year term.
In Ward 1, Rodney Skorpik is running unopposed for a seat.
The mayor’s seat has no candidates and remains vacant.
Besides the state and county primaries, local races will be decided Tuesday. Those contests include the Yankton City Commission along with the Andes Central school board, the Freeman city council and school board, the Tripp mayor and city council, and the Vermillion school board.
One other area government body is slated for a change this week, but not at the ballot box.
On Monday night, the Vermillion City Council is scheduled to consider an agenda item to appoint a new council member, according to City Manager John Prescott.
The appointment will fill the vacancy created when the council named then-Central Ward representative Kelsey Collier-Wise as mayor, replacing the late Jack Powell.
Collier-Wise resigned her Central Ward position at the May 4 meetin in order to take the mayoral appointment.
Four applications were received were received for the Central Ward appointment, Prescott said.
