Cedar Co. Fair President Honored For Leadership

HARTINGTON, Neb. — For three straight years, Greg Heine may have felt plagued by misfortune as the Cedar County Fair Board president.
Two years ago, the Hartington fairgrounds flooded from a March bomb cyclone. Last year, the fair was canceled in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The challenge has been to keep the enthusiasm going and the board together,” he said. “It’s been a roller coaster of emotions. I think it was two of the toughest years the board ever had, and I hope it never happens again.”
In 2021, the fair carried all indications of a rebound year with strong grandstand ticket sales.
But on the Tuesday before the fair opened, country music star Gabby Barrett was forced to cancel her Cedar County Fair grandstand show, set for the following Sunday, because of pneumonia. After some quick phone calls, Heine lined up platinum-selling country star Chris Lane as a replacement.
For Heine, his role as fair board president isn’t just about putting out fires. During his eight-year tenure at the helm, the board has implemented changes, such as adding a music festival, which has boosted attendance and has grown revenue. The fairgrounds have also received upgrades.
Earlier this month, the Nebraska State Fair recognized him for his outstanding leadership and achievements by honoring him as its grand marshal. He and his wife, Lyndsey, rode in a convertible at the head of the Grand Island parade, which included a band and dignitaries.
During this year’s Cedar County Fair, Greg Heine presented his father, Allen Heine, with a plaque for serving more than 30 years on the fair board. The elder Heine returned the favor during the fair’s run, announcing his son’s selection for the State Fair accolades.
Greg Heine had been nominated for the State Fair honor by Cedar County Fair Board vice president John Broderson and Allen Heine.
“During our county fair, they called me on stage. I wondered why and didn’t have any idea what was going on,” Greg said. “When I got up there, they told me I had been selected as the Nebraska State Fair’s grand marshal. I didn’t know my fair board had nominated me for the honor. I was totally surprised.”
Greg Heine has served on the Cedar County Fair Board since 2009. He also serves as vice president of the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers (NAFM), the first from Cedar County to hold the honor in the NAFM’s 100-year history.
When it comes to the Cedar County Fair’s success, Heine credits the board members and volunteers for their hundreds of hours of hard work. He also credits the board’s willingness to take a chance on a new direction.
“When I took over (as president) in 2013, we were at the point where we needed to look at ways to increase our revenues. It really helped that the board had the right people, and we went from there,” he said. “We took the county fair and added a music festival. We’ve developed our own niche, and I think it has really helped us grow.”
At the Nebraska State Fair, the Grand Marshal Program recognizes individuals who have made an impact or significant contributions to their county fair, according to Events Manager Karli Schulz. The recipient can be staff, board members or volunteers of Nebraska county fairs.
Since 2005, the fair has recognized 172 persons from 66 counties.
The Cedar County nomination letter listed Heine’s talent in booking major acts for a fair in a community of 1,700 residents.
“Greg’s leadership is the primary reason the Cedar County Fair can bring some of country music’s best artists in such a small-town venue,” the letter said. “This is why Greg was also selected to be panelist at the 2019 International Talent Buyers Association in Nashville — to showcase to other smaller venues around the country how to bring big names to small venues.”
In addition, Heine has developed an electronic ticketing system, improved board policies and recognition programs, and implemented a Veterans Night program, the nomination said.
“Greg has a knack for bringing people together and, through his countless hours of hard work, the camaraderie of the board has increased substantially,” the nomination said. “He is always eager to share his optimism and create a working environment that board members and staff enjoy.”
The Cedar County Fair books its own grandstand acts, and Heine often gets asked how the fair does it without outside assistance. He has developed relationships with artists through the years, and he works with other regional fairs to book an artist already traveling through the area.
“We’re already booking our acts for 2022. I’m going back to Nashville (this month),” he said. “We’re working to get family entertainment, and we’ve found that country music tends to draw the best crowds.”
Heine’s relationships paid off when he booked Lane on three days’ notice following Barrett’s cancellation. Lane had played the Cedar County Fair two years ago and agreed to this year’s return engagement in Hartington on short notice.
“Chris was scheduled to go home (from his last show) on that Sunday, but he extended his tour to accommodate us,” Heine said. “He took on one more act and did it for half-price. He said we were such good people to work with. He is so down to earth, and the stardom never got to him.”
Besides the grandstand, the fair features a carnival midway and a number of other attractions. The fair board works closely with the Cedar County Extension office, which handles the 4-H entries. In addition, the board works with other counties, offering assistance as needed and seeing what works elsewhere.
Heine provided an example of an unexpected fair event one year.
“We had a couple in Hartington who got married during fair week, and the bride and groom came out to the fairgrounds and rode on the carousel at the carnival midway,” he said.
“We had them come backstage at the concert to have their picture taken with the band. It’s just been a lot of those things that make the fair so special. It’s all part of making people happy.”
