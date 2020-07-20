D-18 Races See Changes

The District 18 (Yankton County) races in the South Dakota Legislature have taken late turns with the entry of one candidate and the exit of two others.
All three changes involve Democrats and will affect both the Senate and House races.
Jordan Foos announced Monday he is stepping into the political ring as the Democratic candidate for District 18 Senate. He replaces Jay Williams, who has withdrawn from the race.
Foos told the Press & Dakotan he is waiting for the completion of paperwork but anticipates the change will become official this week. State law sets an Aug. 4 deadline for a candidate withdrawal and an Aug. 11 deadline for a candidate replacement.
Foos graduated from Mount Marty University in Yankton, and he currently serves as MMU’s director of campus ministry and also as director of mission. He and his wife, Rebecca, live with their two children in Yankton.
In the November general election, Foos will face Republican Jean Hunhoff of Yankton. She currently represents District 18 in the House but is seeking to switch to the Senate chamber in the upcoming election.
Voters will elect one of the two candidates for a two-year term. The winner will replace Democratic incumbent Craig Kennedy of Yankton, who has chosen not to run for re-election.
In the House race, Democrat Carol Williams of Yankton has withdrawn from the contest. Her husband, Jay Williams, confirmed that she is no longer running for office.
At this point, the District 18 House race now consists of Democratic incumbent Ryan Cwach and Republican Mike Stevens, both of Yankton. Stevens formerly served in the Legislature and is making a bid to return to Pierre.
If no other candidates enter the race, Cwach and Stevens would automatically win the two House seats for two-year terms.
