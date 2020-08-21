• A report was received at 5:26 p.m. Thursday of a residential burglary on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 11:44 a.m. Friday of vandalism on W. 11th St.
• A report was received at 12:07 p.m. Friday of a protection order violation on Spruce St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:30 a.m. Thursday of vandalism on Sherman Ave. in Volin.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:17 p.m. Thursday of theft off of W. 8th St.
