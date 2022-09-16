VERMILLION — City of Vermillion was a successful bidder for one of three tracts of land from the Stanley Prentis Munger Family Trust that were auctioned Sept. 15.

In a press release, the City said it won the right to purchase what was labeled as Tract 3 for the auction. Tract 3 consists of 50 +/- acres of property bounded on the east by Stanford Street, on the north by South Dakota Highway 50, on the west by the Over Drive housing development, and on the south by Baylor Street. The property is bordered on west, south and east sides by property that is already within city limits.

