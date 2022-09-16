VERMILLION — City of Vermillion was a successful bidder for one of three tracts of land from the Stanley Prentis Munger Family Trust that were auctioned Sept. 15.
In a press release, the City said it won the right to purchase what was labeled as Tract 3 for the auction. Tract 3 consists of 50 +/- acres of property bounded on the east by Stanford Street, on the north by South Dakota Highway 50, on the west by the Over Drive housing development, and on the south by Baylor Street. The property is bordered on west, south and east sides by property that is already within city limits.
Vermillion city officials anticipate that the acquisition of this property will provide numerous opportunities for the community to grow.
The City will be reviewing several options in accordance with the strategic plan for the property and will develop a master plan in a timely manner. Among options that may be considered in the master plan, the City anticipates considering portions of the property to be used for:
• A site for the new public safety center if the bond is approved by voters and the County Commission.
• As park ground and athletic fields to replace the over 7 acres of Barstow Park space that is now going to be used for the new elementary school that is under construction.
• Housing to meet the needs identified in the housing study completed earlier this year.
“As always, the public will have an important role to play as the City considers these and other options,” the press release said. “We are excited to have this opportunity to expand for the future of our community and its citizens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.