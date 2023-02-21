• Jalie Carlson, 24, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Kevin Black Bear, 42, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a parole hold.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Windy with snow showers after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch..
Windy with snow showers after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 11:36 pm
• Jalie Carlson, 24, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Kevin Black Bear, 42, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a parole hold.
• Ryan Richards, 28, Yankton, was arrested Friday on an unspecified warrant.
• Kelli White, 39, Yankton, was arrested Friday on an unspecified warrant.
• Jasmin Samuels, 39, Yankton, was arrested Friday for entering or refusing to leave a property after notice.
• Justin Brandt, 44, Sioux City, Iowa, was arrested Friday on a parole hold and on three warrants for failure to appear.
• George McKennery, 31, Sioux City, Iowa, was arrested Friday on a parole hold.
• Lawrence Vargas, 48, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a parole hold.
• Justin Thompson, 41, Irene, was arrested Friday on an unspecified warrant.
• Chad Dimmick, 49, Meckling, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Aaron Irons, 23, Sioux Falls, was arrested Saturday on a probation hold.
• Sophie Montagne, 19, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for felony hit-and-run.
• Audra Smith, 31, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for simple assault.
• Vanessa Navratil, 27, Tyndall, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Jeffery Whitaker, 46, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a probation hold.
• Cody Drapeau, 24, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Markel Harris, 28, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Elaine Tellus, 23, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for simple assault (domestic).
• Rebecca White, 20, Albert Lea, Minn., was arrested Monday for driving with a revoked license.
• Holden Larsen, 32, Tabor, was arrested Monday on warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.