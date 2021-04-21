VERMILLION — Join the Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library and Eliza Blue for the May Lunch & Learn: “PlainSong: Reimagining the Prairie Narrative Through Stories & Songs.” Register for free at this website: bit.ly/vplelizablue. Participants will meet online at noon Friday, May 7. You are asked to register as soon as possible to guarantee a spot.
Fueled by the imperialist mission of manifest destiny, the legend of the American pioneer lauded independence and stoicism, as well as the virtues of conquering the landscape. Through her lyrics and prose, modern-day homesteader Blue considers the role of human enterprise within the grassland ecosystem now. By examining original source material such as “Land of the Burnt Thigh” and the “Little House” books next to modern writers such as Dan O’Brien, Wendell Berry, Linda Hasselstrom and Blue’s own work, what do we discover about the evolution of this narrative?
Blue is a shepherd, writer and folk-singer. In addition to being a regular columnist with the Daily Yonder, her weekly column “Little Pasture on the Prairie” is carried by 12 different print publications, she is a regular contributor to South Dakota Public Radio and Prairie Public Radio with her monthly series, “Postcards from the Prairie.” She also writes and hosts a new traveling concert television show, “Wish You Were Here.”
If you have any questions, email Rachelle at rachelle.langdon@vermillionpubliclibrary.org.
This program was made possible by the South Dakota Humanities Council, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is open Monday through Thursday, 8 am to 9 pm, Fridays 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays 1-5 p.m. The library is located at 18 Church Street in Vermillion.
