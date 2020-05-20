American Legion National Commander James W. “Bill” Oxford is calling on American Legion family members and supporters to “pay tribute to our nation’s fallen heroes” at dusk on Memorial Day (May 25) by lighting candles and placing them on the front porches of homes.
“Such a display will remind everyone that our resolve to honor those who served before us will continue even as social-distancing measures limit our ability to perform traditional Memorial Day remembrances,” Oxford said in a press release. “We must adapt and overcome the pandemic in order to pay our respects to the true meaning of Memorial Day.”
Color options for consideration could include:
• A red candle to remember the bloodshed in battle for the protection of our freedoms.
• A white candle to keep our POWs/MIAs ever in our thoughts and prayers as we await their return home
• A blue candle to salute the memories of those who made it home but are no longer with us.
Oxford also asks for photos of the displays could be shared on social media using the hashtag #candlesofhonor.
“An additional option is to show your gratitude by having each member of a family or group hold up a sign spelling out a message of Memorial Day. ‘WE SHALL NEVER FORGET’ would be a good choice,” Oxford said.
There is also a Virtual Memorial Day page at legion.org/legiontown. You can share the story of someone who served in the Armed Forces who holds special meaning to you. Share who you will be remembering this Memorial Day on social media using hashtag #VirtualMemorialDay.
