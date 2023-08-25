Mount Marty defensive back Gabe Baptista, from Waialua, Hawaii, on the island of O’ahu, knows that back home, family is strong.
“I believe that (helps) for them to keep sticking together and helping each other,” Baptista said.
That is a big factor now as the island of Maui struggles to deal with a massive wildfire earlier this month. As of this writing, the death toll stands at 115, while the number of those missing ranges from 400 to over 1,000, depending on the media reports.
Baptista, a transfer from Southwestern Junior College in California, said that if he was not in Yankton, he would be back in Hawaii helping out with getting people effective plumbing as he worked as a plumber when he was living at home.
“They gather people from my island to go help out on (Maui),” he said. “We stick together.”
Baptista had two words to describe the Maui wildfires: “It’s devastating and heartbreaking,” he said. “I just would like people to pray for Hawaii.”
With Baptista being from the O’ahu island, he mentioned that there are not as many opportunities to meet citizens from different islands in person. Rather, they meet via social media.
Baptista has found a new family in Yankton and the surrounding area. He worked at CJ’s at the Lake in Crofton during the summer and added that Tony and Amy Hoffman, the restaurant’s owners, were like parents to him.
“I became close with them and they took me under their wing,” Baptista said. “They took me fishing and let me stay over at their house. It was a good experience (working there). I got to listen to a free band every Saturday.”
Baptista transferred to Mount Marty in January. He had not previously visited the school but said it was “relieving” to have a coach like John Michaletti throughout the process.
“I did not know what I was getting myself into, but (the team) took care of me from not even day one, day zero,” Baptista said. “When I was back home (in Hawaii), it was rough leaving everybody. Coming to a JUCO in California, I could visit home almost every weekend. Here, I can’t. I haven’t been home since January. It was rough in the beginning, but I met awesome people that I can call my brothers and family. I’m doing alright and hanging in there.”
Michaletti pointed to the importance of Baptista and his teammates leaning on each other through tough times.
“When things are happening back home, it’s making sure they and their families are OK (and that) they’re in a good headspace, getting them talking to the right people and making sure they’re not spending too much time alone,” the Lancer head coach said.
Having a new family at Mount Marty is helping Baptista manage a difficult situation. He wants to be there for his teammates as much as they were there for him.
“For me to be 4,000 miles away from home, I handled (that aspect of the change) myself,” Baptista said. “I (wanted to) help these guys out and tell them to lean on us. That’s what I did, like, ‘Talk to us and you guys will be straight.’ (Freshman wide receiver) James Zara is from the same town and high school (Waialua High School) I’m from. He got an offer here.
“I broke down my story and told him what I did (to) help him out. I’ve been taking them out. I take all the boys out (and say), ‘Hey man, if you guys need to go to (the store), let’s go hang out.’”
Lancers wide receiver Jonah Miyazawa added that, along with Baptista and Zara, he carries their pride of being from Hawaii on their sleeves.
“I keep that at the back of my mind every time,” Miyazawa said. “I play for my family and for the state.
“There are three of us on the team from Hawaii, so we try to represent that with pride and hard work in everything we do.”
The Lancers open the season against Culver-Stockton College of Missouri today (Saturday). Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
