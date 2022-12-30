LINCOLN, Neb. — Big stakes are involved in keeping plants safe from disease and pest assault. Each year in the United States, the damage and control costs from non-native plant pathogens total an estimated $21.5 billion. Meanwhile, the volume of plants entering the U.S. via ports is staggering — an estimated 2.8 billion arriving yearly.

At the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, the Plant and Pest Diagnostic Clinic provides inspections vital to protecting the state from plant- and insect-related threats. In 2021, the clinic received more than 1,700 physical samples involving plant diseases, insect infestation or nematodes. Phone and email questions to the clinic totaled 674.

