100 Years Ago
Sunday, June 6, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 6, 1945
• Sgt. Byron J. Burns, a prisoner of the Germans since early in June 1943, has informed his parents that he has been freed and is back with American forces. The telegram, received Saturday evening, came through the war department in Washington and read as follows: “Dear folks, I am alive and well and eating good. Hope to see you soon.”
• Lightning during last week’s storm destroyed a double corn crib and elevator on the farm belonging to the Carrie Lane estate with the loss of 6,000 bushels of corn and seed oats.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, June 6, 1970
• Although many popular music bands write their own music, Greg Zephier of the Vanishing Americans went one step further and made guitars for the group in arrowhead shapes. The Vanishing Americans, a four-man rock group of Yankton residents have their own style throughout.
• Preparation for the Springfield Centennial Pageant is nearing completion for the historical play scheduled July 4 during the celebration. Much of the research for the centennial program came from old issues of the Springfield Times.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 6, 1995
• After a week of flooding, the James River has receded and Highway 81 is open again for traffic. However, a portion of Highway 46 west of the junction with Highway 81 remains closed after six weeks and is not expected to re-open for another week.
• Farmer Marvin Lange isn’t kidding when he says his weed-control solution is getting his goat. Actually, it’s a dozen Angora goats he is using on a neighbor’s acreage. The goats are tackling the pesky leafy spurge for the second straight year.
