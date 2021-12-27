POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Alvena Cook, 62, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for breach of conditions.
• Anthony Fisher, 22, Sioux Falls, was arrested Thursday for unauthorized possession of marijuana (2 ounces or less) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ruperto Aquirre, 26, St. Helena, Neb., was arrested Thursday for breach of conditions (3 counts).
• Cody Rolston, 35, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for driving under the influence (second).
• Calissa Steinberg, 20, Yankton, was arrested Friday for breach of conditions.
• Eugene Johnson, 62, Yankton, was arrested Friday for unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of substances with high potential for abuse as a felony; possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Juston Drapeaux, 48, Yankton, was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance; and unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of substances with high potential for abuse as a felony.
• Ian Huether-Bahm, 19, Viborg, was arrested Friday for possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces).
• Brett Sack, 60, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a probation hold for court services.
• Derrick Lande, 37, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for stalking.
• Leslie Sullivan, 49, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a probation hold for court services.
• Darice Cook, 30, Yankton, was arrested Monday for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joseph Layton, 42, Yankton, was arrested Monday for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
