Yankton County reported three more positive tests in Saturday’s daily COVID-19 update for South Dakota.
The county recorded six positive tests Friday and has had 12 this month. It has 113 known cases, with 16 active.
Also locally, Union County reported an additional four positive tests, bringing it to 213 cases. One new hospitalization was reported (17), and there were two new recoveries (177). There are 32 active cases.
Hutchinson County recorded one new case, its 28th. Four cases are active.
Turner County added one new case, its 51st. One recovery was reported (40). There are 11 active cases.
Statewide, South Dakota reported 106 new positive tests, lifting its case total to 9,477.
The number of active cases climbed to 1,024 (+41), the first time the number has been above 1,000 since June 8.
Two new deaths were reported, bringing the state total to 146. The deaths were recorded in Minnehaha and Pennington counties.
Other statewide numbers for Saturday included:
• Recoveries — 8,307 (+63);
• Hospitalizations — 871 ever hospitalized (+5); 48 currently hospitalized (+1);
• Testing — 151,085 total tests (+1,741); 119,987 individuals tested (+1,260).
In Nebraska, five more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported as of late Friday, bringing the state total to 345.
There were 283 new positive tests, giving the state 28,104 known cases.
Dixon County reported one new case, its 58th.
Total hospitalizations rose to 1,704 (+16), with current hospitalizations climbing to 156 (+5).
Recoveries rose to 20,333 (+157).
