Incidents
• A report was received at 4:13 p.m. Friday of a protection order violation on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 5:29 p.m. Friday of a domestic incident on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 7:45 p.m. Friday of a residential burglary on E. 5th St.
• A report was received at 10:01 p.m. Friday of vandalism on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 5:19 a.m. Saturday of a fight on W. 2nd St.
• A report was received at 8:40 a.m. Saturday of the theft of a phone on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 9:07 a.m. Saturday of vandalism on 2nd St.
• A report was received at 10:57 a.m. Saturday of vandalism on Donohoe Blvd.
• A report was received at 12:07 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on W. 21st St.
• A report was received at 9:53 p.m. Saturday of an assault on W. 21st St.
• A report was received at 11:26 p.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 11:35 p.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:13 a.m. Sunday of a residential burglary on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 3:02 p.m. Sunday of the theft of a license plate on E. 16th St.
• A report was received at 7:43 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 5:28 a.m. Monday of vandalism on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 10:30 a.m. Monday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:38 a.m. Monday of a vehicle break-in on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 11:38 a.m. Monday of vandalism on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 11:41 a.m. Monday of theft on W. 11th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:02 p.m. Friday of an assault at Paige Place.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:21 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on Highway 52.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
