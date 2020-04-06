100 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 7, 1920
• The state superintendent’s department reports the adopting of eight consolidated school plans in the state for March. The consolidations include 28 former school districts and will result in the closing of 43 country schools.
• During the high water in the James river, many people had narrow escapes making the crossing of the river near Menno. The crossing became so dangerous that women and children were not permitted to attempt it, and men who crossed took chances of having themselves and rigs swept off the grade down stream.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, April 7, 1945
• Sgt. Dale Firof, 19, popular Vermillion high school athlete, has been reported killed in action while on a mission over Germany. A member of the army air corps, Dale was serving as a gunner on a four-motored bomber. Well known here, Dale was outstanding in sports while in high school, participating in football, basketball and track. During his senior year he was chosen to reign as king over the 1943 Tanager day homecoming activities.
• A War Food Administration survey showing planting plans lagging behind designated goals brought an appeal to farmers for greater production effort. WFA Administrator Marvin Jones declared in a statement that “nothing is more important in the entire war effort than for farmers to drive ahead with their production schedules, despite wartime handicaps.”
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 7, 1970
• To lots of folks circus means elephants. The Shrine Circus in Yankton yesterday and today has a good quotient to make about anybody happy. Three big ones and a little “baby” all added to the show at Nash Gym.
• At 6:28 p.m. Monday police received a report that a cable had been strung from a tree to a pole in an alley off 12th St. between Burleigh and Picotte Sts., which could have caused a bad accident had a vehicle run into it.
25 Years Ago
Friday, April 7, 1995
• Collect ‘em, read ‘em, trade ‘em with your friends. Yankton Police Department’s “Cop Cards” hit the street Wednesday and have become a hit with area youth.
• Debit cards that can be used at grocery stores and automated teller machines eventually will be used to deliver food stamp benefits and other public assistance in the Dakotas, officials say.
