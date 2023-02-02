VERMILLION — The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is proud to announce that they have once again been accredited with “Exemplary” status from the South Dakota State Library (SDSL). This Public Library Standards accreditation tier is the highest level available.
“Our accreditation at the exemplary level demonstrates our commitment to providing quality library services to our community,” says Library Director Daniel Burniston. “It also demonstrates the dedication and hard work of library staff.”
