More than a century ago, the Yankton community came together to figure out how to fund and build a bridge across the Missouri River.
As Yankton prepares for the 100th anniversary of the Meridian Bridge, another group of Yankton residents have come together to make sure the anniversary will be one for the ages.
Earlier this summer, the City of Yankton put out a call for volunteers for the Meridian Bridge Centennial Task Force. The group of local business leaders, educators, elected representatives and historians have been meeting every other week since July to plan for this exciting milestone.
Todd Larson, Yankton’s director of Parks and Recreation, has been leading the task force since the beginning and said the group is already moving along with several celebrations and ideas that the community should start to see very soon.
One of those ideas that has come to reality is a Meridian Bridge-themed commemorative calendar. There is already a contest throughout the month of September in which individuals may submit one original private photo of the bridge for the calendar.
“We’ll actually have 13 winners, one for each month and then one for the cover,” Larson said. “We’ll also add a historical photo each month provided by the Mead Museum, along with some monthly facts and tidbits about the bridge’s history.”
For those interested in submitting a photo for the contest, email Yankton.Meridian.Bridge@gmail.com.
That’s just the beginning, though.
“This committee was brought together to decide, how does this celebration look in 2024?” Larson said. “Is this one event, is it multiple events, is it events that are already going on?”
The main focus of the group, according to Larson, is on entertainment events and educational programs.
“We’re currently looking at having a January kickoff event,” he said. “We hope by that event, we will have a handle on all of the other things we plan to do and we’ll be able to announce all of them that day.”
There are other plans already in the works, though, including supercharging Yankton’s already impressive Fourth of July celebrations.
“We’re looking at doing some entertainment around July 4 since that is already such a big deal in Yankton,” Larson said. “We already have dedicated funding for that holiday, and this is something that can add to that. This year, July 4 will also be the kick-off for Music at the Meridian series, so perhaps this is something we can use some of our funding for to make that event even larger than it already is.”
Some of the other tentative events being discussed include:
• A stand-alone block party on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 – the exact 100-year anniversary of the bridge opening. This would be a new event;
• A “Feed Your Mind” event at the Mead Museum featuring authors Lois Varvel and Kathy Grow speaking about their book, “The Bridge We Built,” which is a deep dive into the history of the bridge. This typically takes place on the first Friday of the month and is planned for January;
• A June cemetery walk hosted by the Yankton Community Library and Mead Museum with actors portraying those who were instrumental in bringing the bridge to Yankton;
• A nature walk over the bridge in April or May that will venture into the Nebraska side of the bridge and into Riverside Park where several historical markers are located. The National Park Service will be involved with this one;
• A fall tour of historic downtown Yankton with a focus on buildings that were here in 1924.
Rob Marlow, programming director at the Mead Museum, is also part of the task force and has been enjoying his time planning for next year’s celebrations.
“I’m looking forward to all the great activities that we have planned,” he said. “One thing that I am really excited for is the photo contest. I’m excited to see what pictures are submitted by the Yankton community. Another thing that I’m excited about is the historical tours of the bridge. We haven’t figured out when the tours will be yet, but the basic idea is that you would walk across the bridge, and along the way, you would meet actors reenacting people who built the bridge. That’s just one of the ideas that have been floating around.”
Marlow, 25, has fond memories of when the bridge was still used for transportation, when it became a pedestrian bridge and now seeing that pedestrian bridge flourish.
“When I was a third grader, the Meridian Bridge was just being closed,” he recalled. “All the third graders in Yankton were invited to be the last group of people crossing the Meridian Bridge. So, we loaded up in our yellow school bus and drove over the bridge. I remember wondering if driving across the bridge was a good idea. As a little kid, all I knew about the bridge closing was that it wasn’t safe for cars to drive on anymore. I was a little scared about driving a bus over it, but we made it across just fine.”
When he worked for the city during the summer as a college student, he was tasked with garbage duty on the bridge. This was when Marlow realized what a success the walking bridge had become.
“I would drive a truck across the bridge and pick up the trash,” he recalled. “I remember being blown away by the numbers of people who walked the bridge. No matter what time it was, whenever I went to the bridge, people were walking it. From that day on, I’ve always looked at the bridge as Yankton’s treasure.”
As plans continue to develop and solidify, the Press and Dakotan will keep the community updated on specific dates and times. Until then, the task force will continue to meet every other week preparing for a grand celebration all year in 2024.
There is one last thing that Larson wants to emphasize and that is the historical significance of the bridge and how groundbreaking it was at the time.
“The bridge crossing the Missouri River at that time was a big deal,” he said. “It connected Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Central America, South America. Most people probably don’t know that this was the first privately funded bridge of this scope in the country. The people of Yankton believed it needed to happen, so they made it happen.”
Indeed they did, and now a community plans to celebrate their ancestors’ incredible achievement a century later.
