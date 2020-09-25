VERMILLION — The 20th annual Community Response to Child Abuse Conference, which will held virtually this year, takes place Sept. 30-Oct. 1. Registration is free for those working in schools, and advance sign up is encouraged.
The conference is designed to provide professional training and educational opportunities for medical professionals, educators, school officials, dentists, law enforcement, social workers, mental health providers, youth service providers, the legal community and other community members and child advocates.
A highlight of the 2020 conference is interprofessional programming, including expert speakers in several different fields. Nationally-known keynote speakers include Linda Chamberlain, author of “The Amazing Brain,” and DJ Vanas, bestselling author and noted motivational speaker.
A host of scholarships are available to offset the conference fee. The scholarships are offered by the South Dakota Departments of Education and Social Services, Avera St. Mary’s Hospital’s Central South Dakota Child Assessment Center and Child Advocacy Centers of South Dakota. Free registration is available to teachers, school nurses, administrators and school counselors, as well as Child Protection Services employees and select MDT members across the state.
Continuing education credits are available. To learn more and to sign up for the conference, go to sdcpcm.com. Those involved in schools and education and wishing to obtain a free registration can learn more at this website or by phoning the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment at 605-357-1392.
