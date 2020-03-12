SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23
10:55 a.m. — A deputy investigated a report of a damaged road sign that had been struck by a vehicle. The vehicle owner was located due to the license plate from the vehicle being detached in the incident and left at the scene.
7:42 p.m. — Deputies assisted Fire and EMS with a response to a report of a man who had become stuck on a muddy rural road and then became wet while walking and was experiencing hypothermia. The man was transported by ambulance.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24
11:45 a.m. — A deputy received a report from a man who had been contacted by a caller pretending to be his grandchild saying she was in jail and needed money. The man checked with his daughter to verify that the grandchild was not in jail and no money was lost in the attempted scam.
7:39 p.m. — Deputies attempted to locate a person in Wakonda who was the subject of a request to check his welfare. The request did not indicate immediate concern and the man was not located.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25
10:52 a.m. — A deputy located two people wanted for Clay County warrants in Vermillion. Both were arrested and booked into the jail.
4:58 p.m. — A deputy investigated a report from a school bus driver of a vehicle that passed a stopped school bus. The information was forwarded to the State’s Attorney for consideration of charges.
6:44 p.m. — An inmate was transported to the Yankton County Jail to meet a prisoner transport shuttle.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26
11:26 p.m. — A deputy assisted Turner County Deputies with a search warrant, finding drugs at an Irene residence.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27
8:34 a.m. — A wanted person was transported from the Yankton County Jail to the Clay County Jail.
2:09 p.m. — A deputy responded to a medical emergency at a rural residence.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28
1:13 a.m. — A deputy investigated a report of a hit and run involving a parked vehicle in Irene.
9:08 a.m. — A deputy responded to a report of a rural resident having damage caused to her fence by a contractor working for her neighbor.
10:21 a.m. — A deputy responded to a report of a suspicious person at a rural residence. It was determined that the man was looking for a neighbor’s residence to install carpet.
6:43 p.m. — A vehicle was stopped and the driver was cited for speeding on University Road north of Vermillion.
SATURDAY, FEBRAURY 29
9:34 a.m. — An inmate was transported to a convenient care medical clinic.
3:07 p.m. — A caller reported seeing what appeared to be an argument or altercation south of Vermillion. A deputy responded but the people involved were no longer in the area.
5:18 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a medical emergency at a rural residence.
8:29 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of an impaired driver east of Vermillion. A Highway Patrol Trooper located the vehicle and found that the driver was not impaired.
11:12 p.m. — A vehicle was stopped and the driver was cited for speeding on 302nd St.
