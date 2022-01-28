100 Years Ago
Sunday, January 29, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 29, 1947
• The March of Dimes campaign in the city of Yankton reaches its climax Friday evening when a “battle of music” dance featuring four popular local orchestras will be staged at the city auditorium, beginning at 9 p.m.
• The Elite Beauty Shop of Yankton changed hands Saturday when Miss Virginia Christensen of the Beauty Nook purchased the business from Mrs. Eileen Gustad. The new owner will be taking over the business Monday.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, January 29, 1972
• Women held for South Dakota at the Nebraska State Prison for Women at York will be returned to South Dakota and admitted to the new women’s correctional facility at the Yankton State Hospital on Tuesday. The new facility will have a capacity of 28. Eight will occupy the facility starting Tuesday.
• The Yankton Bucks experienced little difficulty last night in maintaining the top rung of the ESD ladder as they rolled over the Watertown Arrows 70-44 at the Yankton Senior High Gym.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 29, 1997
• A brilliant ball of light falling from the sky early Monday night caught the eye of people from Kansas to South Dakota. The white-colored falling object was probably a meteor or space debris. The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 6:05 p.m., reporting a burning object in the sky one-half mile south of Highway 50 on the Lesterville Oil.
• Yankton County Commissioners continue to search for a new location for the county ambulance department.
