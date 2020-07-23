The Banquet of Yankton is serving “Meals to Go” each Thursday evening from 6-7 p.m. at the United Church of Christ, 210 W. Fifth St.
Social distancing is required. Only one person per family may pick up the meals. Guests are asked not to gather and to leave the area as soon as they have their meals.
