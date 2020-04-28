Yankton’s ‘Market At The Meridian’ Back With Protocols To Boost Safety

While many spring and summer events have been suspended or canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, a staple of a Yankton summer will be returning at the end of the week.
The Market at the Meridian farmer’s market is set to run once again from 9 a.m.-noon starting Saturday, May 2. The market will be located in the city parking lot on the northeast corner of Second Street ad Douglas Avenue. Eight vendors will be involved in this weekend’s market — three of which are new to the event.
But as with anything going on in this time of pandemic, the market is utilizing new technology and protocols in an effort to keep patrons and vendors alike safe.
Organizer Veronica Trezona said that the centerpiece of this effort is a website that allows people to order items from some vendors ahead of time.
“People can order online, pay online and then come to the market and pick up what they ordered,” Trezona said.
The site went live on Sunday and orders must be completed by Thursday.
Items available to pre-order online include eggs, a variety of breads, noodles, cookies, birdhouses and other items. During the market’s hours on Saturday, those who pre-ordered can drive up behind the vendor booths and have their order brought directly to their car.
Trezona said organizers are unsure if the online ordering will be made a permanent fixture after the pandemic is over, but it may be a part of the event’s future.
“There is a cost to it and (the market) is paying the cost right now,” she said. “I see it as a long-term goal. I’m not sure what we’re going to eventually decide to do with it, but I think it’s a good idea. If it catches on, I think it would be just great.”
In addition to embracing curbside technology, Trezona said that there will be a number of other protocols implemented for vendors to help keep people safe during the event.
“The parking spaces are 11 feet wide, so normally we’re standing almost at six feet apart from each other,” she said. “This year, we’re going to be extending that to 14 feet so that, for sure, we’re six feet apart. There’s also going to be one way in for the customers who are shopping at the market and another way out so they don’t get too close to each other. “
Sidewalk chalk will be used to mark six foot increments where people can stand. Vendors and other volunteers will also be wearing gloves and masks throughout the event. Members of the public are also asked to wear masks and practice good hygiene and social distancing during the event.
“It will be a good event for everyone,” Trezona said.
———
For more information and to place orders, visit https://marketatthemeridian.com/.
