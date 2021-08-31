City Sets New Revenue Mark In July

The City of Yankton is still putting up big numbers for sales tax revenues as the summer winds to a close.
July was its biggest yet, with the city taking in $1,067,758 in sales tax revenue — a new record.
While the 5.35% increase over the same month in 2020 looks almost pedestrian compared to the last few months which have seen double-digit increases, it should be noted that this is in comparison to July 2020, the first month to see the city break $1 million in revenues ($1,013,758). This feat was only accomplished once in 2020, but in 2021, the city has seen four $1 million months.
Overall, the city is up 9.34% over the same period last year.
The city also saw a strong month in the BBB (bed, board, booze tax), recording a 14.67% increase over July 2020.
Overall, the BBB is up 18.36% on the year.
During the budgeting sessions this summer, city officials predicted Yankton’s sales tax revenues will end the year up 5% on the year. The return of Riverboat Days in August and a trio of international archery events in the second half of September could see major contributions to the shoulder season’s revenue numbers.
Statewide, the majority of South Dakota’s Top 10 First Class Cities Plus Vermillion are continuing to see strong numbers.
Among these municipalities, Rapid City is showing the strongest growth, up 20.97% on the year. The one outlier is Aberdeen, which at -1.34% on the year is the only one of these municipalities that is recording negative growth.
Vermillion is up 14.07% on the year.
