The following marriage licenses were issued in Yankton County during May 2021:
Michael Rames, 45, of Olivet, married Alexanderia Smith, 29, of Crofton, Neb., May 1, 2021.
Christopher Hysell, 45, and Melissa Millin, 49, both of Yankton, married May 7, 2021.
Dennis Sundleaf, 78, and Mary Loecker, 76, both of Yankton, married May 8, 2021.
Robin Bair, 54, and Frances Zephier, 54, both of Marty, married May 11, 2021.
Bryer Paul, 27, and Mayreliz Leon Alfonzo, 30, both of North Sioux City, married May 13, 2021.
Franklin Cutts, 22, of Mission Hill, and Tori Vandertuig, 19, of Ethan, married May 14, 2021.
Justin Bochman, 29, and Mallory Cihak, 25, both of Yankton, married May 15, 2021.
Levi Sapp, 29, and Haley Gores, 26, both of Yankton, married May 15, 2021.
Silas Schaeffer, 26, and Stephanie Wootton, 26, both of Yankton, married May 15, 2021.
Nicholas Harris, 21, and Victoria Cass, 20, both of Yankton, married May 17, 2021.
Jason Hamar, 28, and Michelle Roeder, 30, both of Ainsworth, Neb., married May 18, 2021.
Sean Beringer, 40, and Rachel Eggum, 37, both of Yankton, married May 21, 2021.
Jeremy Berven, 29, and Davita Dick, 24, both of Lincoln, Neb., married May 22, 2021.
Jeremy Miller, 42, and Torie Tadych, 31, both of Yankton, married May 22, 2021.
Jared Seiler, 36, and Teresa Luke, 37, both of Yankton, married May 22, 2021.
Kyle Wuebben, 35, and Heather Lancaster, 27, both of Yankton, married May 22, 2021.
Pedro Medeiros, 26, and Mikayla Trenhaile, 23, both of Muncie, Ind., married May 29, 2021.
