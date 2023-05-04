Prairie Fire Productions will be having auditions for its production of “Matilda the Musical” on May 12 at 6:30 p.m. and May 13 at 1 p.m. at Mount Marty University’s Marian Auditorium.
The cast calls for actors ranging in ages from 10-75 with lots of kids roles.
