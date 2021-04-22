PIERRE — South Dakotans are encouraged to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs as part of the next DEA National Prescription Take Back Day on Saturday, April 24.
Prescription Take Back Day is part of the Department of Social Services’ ongoing campaign to keep opioids like prescription pain killers from falling into the wrong hands. This is a safe, easy, and responsible way we can all help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.
“DSS is focused on building strong families and we know the misuse of prescription drugs can have devastating impacts on an entire family,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “Every South Dakota family is important to us, and we encourage every family with unwanted prescription drugs to participate in Prescription Take Back Day on Saturday.”
Unwanted medications can be disposed of without question in a secure medication drop box at participating locations like pharmacies and police stations.
Across America nearly 10 million people misused prescription pain relievers in 2019, and almost 5 million misused prescription stimulants, according to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health.
For those who cannot make it to a take back site, DisposeRx packets are available for free from DSS and can be mailed directly to you. DisposeRx packets contain an FDA-approved ingredient that, when mixed with water, chemically and physically neutralizes the medication so it can be safely thrown away at home. The packets work with pills, tablets, capsules, liquids, and powders.
To find the closest take-back locations or order DisposeRx packets, visit www.AvoidOpioidSD.com/take-action/take-back-sites.
DSS is also offering free medication lock boxes to help safely store medications. They can be ordered by visiting www.AvoidOpioidSD.com/take-action/medication-lock-boxes/.
