After Tough 2020, SD Tourism Industry Hopes For Big Bounce Back In 2021

South Dakota tourism officials and operators are happy to see a tough 2020 in the rearview mirror, and even happier to look forward to what could be a banner year for visitors and spending in 2021.
Aside from some pockets of unexpected prosperity in 2020 — in tourist activities focused on the outdoors and at accommodations located in wide-open or wilderness settings — the South Dakota tourism industry suffered significant reductions in visitors and revenues last year.
The state saw about 12.6 million visitors to the state in 2020, a decrease of 13% over 2019, and spending by tourists is estimated at $3.4 billion in 2020, a drop of 18% or about $700 million over the prior year.
Early in the pandemic, the tourism industry shed about 15,000 jobs due to a decline in tourist visits, said South Dakota Secretary of Tourism James Hagen. Arrivals at airports in Sioux Falls and Rapid City fell by 48% to only 408,000 in 2020, he said.
Yet tourism officials and operators in South Dakota and elsewhere are almost certain the worst is behind them.
A rise in vaccinations against coronavirus, a falling number of COVID-19 cases and a simmering desire among tourists to travel after a year many stayed home are expected to result in a potentially record-setting year for tourism in South Dakota.
“From every indicator we’re looking at, every survey that’s been done, 2021 is shaping up to be a strong year when it comes to travel and tourism,” said Hagen.
South Dakota ranked third best in domestic bookings in 2020 and fared better than most of the nation, which saw tourism spending fall by 45% during the year.
Recent national surveys have shown that 84% of Americans say they plan to travel within the next six months, that 39% are planning a vacation of a week or more, and that the top six destinations will be large metro areas, small towns or rural areas, beaches, state or regional parks, national parks and mountain settings.
“Of the top six, South Dakota checks four of those boxes, which is outstanding for us,” Hagen said.
Hagen said the state tourism industry shed more than 15,000 jobs, or about 35% of its workforce, during the early stages of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, though many of those jobs returned.
Still, “there’s no question some businesses were lost for good,” he said.
Hagen said the pandemic revealed the importance for businesses and employees to focus on maintaining high standards of cleanliness and hygiene to make guests feel comfortable and safe.
“Visitors are going to expect a certain level of safety from here on out, and I don’t think that’s a bad thing,” he said.
Hagen and others credit the strong showing in part to the decision by Gov. Kristi Noem not to enact a statewide mask mandate or require business closures during the pandemic, and advertising to attract visitors from other states.
Hagen said he does not believe that the efforts to encourage tourists to visit South Dakota during the pandemic caused or exacerbated spikes in COVID-19 cases in the state, which at times led the nation in per-capita infections and deaths in 2020.
The shift to outdoor activities amid the pandemic led 2 million people to visit Custer State Park in 2020, setting a new attendance record. Visits to state parks overall jumped by 31% over 2019 to about 8 million visitors in 2020.
With a tourism economy based more on conventions, hotel stays and large music and entertainment events that did not allow for social distancing, the Sioux Falls tourism industry saw a 40% decline in spending in the local market in 2020 over 2019.
Teri Schmidt, executive director of Experience Sioux Falls, the city’s tourism-promotion agency, said the city saw a drop in tourism revenues of 46% over the prior year.
“It was millions and millions of dollars in economic loss, we do know that,” she said.
Schmidt said her group, funded by a tax on nightly hotel stays, had to cut $900,000 from its budget in 2020, leading to one position cut, elimination of some marketing programs and other spending reductions that included dropping office janitorial services.
Sioux Falls businesses did see an unexpected bump in tourism spending during 2020 after families and groups of friends came to the city to escape strict mask mandates in neighboring Minnesota, Schmidt said.
Michelle Thomson, president and CEO of the Black Hills & Badlands Tourism Association, also expresses great optimism that 2021 will be a bounce-back year.
Estimated visitor spending in the group’s footprint that includes much of West River and part of eastern Wyoming in 2020 was down about 10%, from $1.48 billion in 2019 to $1.33 billion last year.
Thomson credited the national media coverage about South Dakota being open for business and not having a mask mandate with attracting interest and visits by tourists from other states, including atypical sources such as New York, New Jersey and California. She hopes the momentum created among that new set of visitors will carry over into the upcoming season.
“We had people looking at South Dakota who maybe would have never looked at us before,” she said.
Many hotels and restaurants across South Dakota suffered big losses in 2020 as tourists avoided indoor spaces where COVID-19 can spread.
In all, about 725 businesses that self-identify as accommodations or food service applied for federal COVID-19 relief grants issued by the state, receiving a combined $45.6 million, according to the South Dakota Bureau of Finance and Management.
However, accommodations offered in stand-alone cabins or rental homes showed strong outcomes across the state in 2020, with more than 880,000 bookings for Airbnb or Homeaway properties, a 22% jump over the prior year, state officials said.
The strong sense of wanderlust among some tourists has resulted in more early bookings in 2021 for cabins in the northern Black Hills, according to Heidi Perdue, co-owner of the Black Hills Cabin Rentals booking firm.
This year, the firm is seeing many smaller cabins being booked far earlier than usual, she said.
“People are excited about the idea of future travel when they didn’t get to last year, or they’re planning on being vaccinated, so they’re just making sure it’s lined up.”
After suffering many cancellations in March and April 2020, the firm rebounded in the summer and enjoyed a particularly strong fall 2020.
Outdoor recreation became a go-to activity for many South Dakotans and for visitors to the state, said Les Wulf, owner of The Outpost Lodge, a fishing resort with a hotel and restaurant located on the shores of Lake Oahe about 17 miles north of Pierre.
“We just had a ton of people who wanted to go fishing,” Wulf said. “What better way is there to distance yourself than in your own boat on 240 miles of open water?”
Early in the pandemic, Wulf saw numerous cancellations of reservations, including annual outings by large groups representing law enforcement officers, rural electric and water providers and highway superintendents. Wulf said early signs point to those groups returning for summer 2021.
Wulf also noted that the cancellations in the spring of 2020 were offset by American anglers who typically travel to Canada to fish but were blocked by closed border crossings between the two countries.
“We were and are still seeing a lot of reservations from people who would have gone to Canada,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.