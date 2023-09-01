Raffle Winners

Jean Hunhoff of Yankton was the winner of the 2023 All-Wheel Drive Chevrolet Trailblazer, which was the grand prize in the ninth annual SUV raffle by the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton.

 Submitted Photo

Boys & Girls Club of Yankton hosted their ninth annual SUV raffle event on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the club, along with the drawing of the 2023 raffle winners.

The community was invited to enjoy a family-friendly event that included a free meal, games, Club updates from Executive Director Eden Schanzenbach, and the chance to witness the live drawing of the winners of the Grand Prize 2023 All-Wheel Drive Chevrolet Trailblazer and runner-up prize Lily Pad floating water mat.

