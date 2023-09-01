Boys & Girls Club of Yankton hosted their ninth annual SUV raffle event on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the club, along with the drawing of the 2023 raffle winners.
The community was invited to enjoy a family-friendly event that included a free meal, games, Club updates from Executive Director Eden Schanzenbach, and the chance to witness the live drawing of the winners of the Grand Prize 2023 All-Wheel Drive Chevrolet Trailblazer and runner-up prize Lily Pad floating water mat.
The winner of the 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer was Jean Hunhoff, of Yankton. The winner of the Lily Pad floating water mat was Becky Bosworth, of White Lake.
The annual SUV raffle is the largest Boys & Girls Club of Yankton fundraiser of the year, raising a net $75,344.06 to go directly towards unrestricted operating funds at the Club. These funds ensure the Club doors are open and support daily operations including a safe building, free meals and snacks, programming, and quality staff, and keep all of these opportunities available to all youth at a low-cost annual membership fee of $25.
Thank you to all who joined in the celebration at the Club and made the event one to remember! A special thank you to all of the sponsors and those who donated in-kind gifts and early bird prizes. Each of you help to impact over 1,100 kids that we serve in our community!
This event is made possible by First Dakota National Bank, and other contributing sponsors: Northtown Automotive, State Farm — Rhonda Wesseln, KVHT/Classic Hits Radio, Northern Extrusion Tooling, Wintz & Ray Funeral Home, Kopetsky’s Ace Hardware, Yankton Rexall Drug, Mead Lumber, Mozak’s Floors & More, Williams & Company, Riverfront Broadcasting and the UPS Store.
