100 Years Ago
Saturday, September 16, 1922
• Ducks are numerous on the small lakes in this section of the state, according to some hunters who have investigated. One party of local nimrods went out at daybreak this morning to Lakeport and bagged 57 fat waterfowl.
• With 40 men out in suits for practice now, and a few more still to be lined up, Coach V.E. Montgomery prophesies that the Greyhound football team will have a heady, speedy backfield and a heavier and stronger line than last year, to represent Yankton College in this season’s games.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 16, 1947
• The worst injury on the Yankton College football squad is a badly wrenched knee which is hobbling all-conference “Beansie” Anderson, star halfback of Coach Arnold’s Greyhounds. It all happened when “Beansie” was fading for a pass and got himself tangled up with the goal post on the east side of the field.
• Reorganization and renaming of the U.S. 81 Highway Association was effected at a meeting of the association held in Norfolk, Nebraska, Monday. With a view to definitely establish No. 81 as a link in the projected Pan-American highway, the association voted to name it the “U.S. 81 Pan-American Highway,” the name to be accompanied in the publicity by the slogan, “Shortest and Safest.”
50 Years Ago
Saturday, September 16, 1972
• The Yankton Police Department has again enrolled 100 percent in a law enforcement course offered through the University of South Dakota. Thirty-five law enforcement officials from Yankton and surrounding areas are taking the program, funded under the Omnibus Crime Control Act of 1968. The Yankton force also completed the Criminal Law and Evidence course which was offered last year. This year’s course is Introduction to Criminal Justice.
• The Yankton Bucks, sharp and aggressive most of the game, came through with victory Number One in their try for a third ESD football crown, drowning the outmanned Mitchell Kernels 30-12 at Kernel Field in Mitchell last night.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 16, 1997
• Mark Namminga raises livestock, but he is also raising another product – public awareness about the livestock industry. Namminga, 29, was among 30 young cattle producers criss-crossing the country for a national leadership conference. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association sponsored the tour, where Naminga hit the road and the airways.
• The Meridian Bridge replacement at Yankton receives $3.25 million on Rep. John Thune’s wish list headed for the House Transportation Committee. The $3.25 million represents the first phase of $21 million needed to replace the 73-year-old Meridian Bridge spanning the Missouri River between South Dakota and Nebraska.
