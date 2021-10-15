Yankton Man Pleads Not Guilty To Child Pornography Charges

SIOUX FALLS — A Yankton man has pleaded not guilty to four federal counts of Production of Child Pornography.
Jason Sejnoha, 43, who was indicted Oct. 5, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on Oct. 13 and pleaded not guilty to the indictment, according to a press release from Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes.
The indictment alleges that, between May 6-Aug. 12, 2021, Sejnoha “knowingly used three minor females and one minor male to produce visual depictions of sexually explicit conduct, knowing that such visual depictions would be produced with materials that had been made out of state,” the press release said.
The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 30 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, life of supervised release and up to $400 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
Sejnoha was released on bond pending trial, which has been set for Dec. 21.
