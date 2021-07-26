Rise In Facade Grants Mulled

Yankton’s Meridian District could be seeing even more dollars going into fixing up downtown facades.
During a City Commission workshop discussing the BBB (bed, board and booze) tax and what to do with revenues in 2022 and for the future, a handful of commissioners expressed interest in doubling the city’s current $30,000 façade grant allotment to $60,000.
Commissioner Mason Schramm, who is a part of the board that decides which applicants receive façade grants, said the number of high-quality applicants that the city receives who aren’t able to get the grant justifies putting additional BBB funds into the program.
“It would be worth a discussion to see if we could increase the façade grant amount based on our projected balances,” he said. “Even $15,000 more to be a $45,000 (amount), I think we could easily fill that amount for businesses that are trying to improve the look of the downtown.”
The Press & Dakotan reported in May that the city had received a dozen applications for 2021, of which three were chosen. The grant is a 50/50 match with the property owner having to match what is allotted by the city.
By contrast, the first year the façade grant was allotted $15,000 in its first year in 2016.
Past façade grant recipients have included Tastee Treet, Lisa’s Fashions and Anderson Realty.
Commissioner Tony Maibaum, however, took the funding raise a bit further.
“The façade grant program is certainly one of the easiest to be supportive of if one of your concerns is if there is a reasonable return on investment that we can expect,” he said. “Simply because of the structure of that program itself, it’s a worthwhile investment for sure. But if one-time monies are on anyone’s mind — and also, given the fact I think we’ll have a reasonably sized balance that we can expect — I would definitely be in favor of even doubling the amount, perhaps as a one-time opportunity.”
He added that he’d be open to seeing what the following year could bring and extending the $60,000 beyond 2022.
“It seems like the demand is there and it is a proven, worthwhile investment for what we all probably agree is the heartbeat of our city,” he said. “That’s the downtown area.”
City Manager Amy Leon pointed out that the façade grant is one of those city funding programs that has genuine visibility.
“The popularity speaks to the fact that people can see the dollars,” she said. “Sometimes these things are kind of nebulous where we all know they’re good things, but you don’t see it so much. I think that’s another reason that program is popular.”
While the jump to $60,000 for the façade grant enjoyed support from many commissioners, Commissioner Ben Brunick said there’s a need to start to focus some attention on the future needs of the Meridian District’s namesake — the Meridian Bridge and its maintenance.
“The façade grant is a fantastic grant program that’s certainly benefited downtown,” he said. “One thing we do want to be concerned with is, we have the bridge downtown as part of the Meridian District, and I think we need to be careful. That’s a big budget item that is going to be coming up and we want to be careful not to be spending (too much).”
He said the bridge is valuable to the continued viability of the downtown area.
“If we’re running a surplus here, I think we need to start thinking about what it is we’re going to be doing with that (bridge),” he said. “That is such an anchor to our Meridian District. I think we want to make sure that we keep that in our thoughts and not just think of this year.”
Prior to the discussion on the BBB, Leon announced that there’s also no plans to raise city utility rates in 2022.
“Staff took a look at the fund balances, and we believe … our current rate structure will be adequate to pay for the expenses that we’ve budgeted in 2022,” she said. “Typically, we have a small increase every year. In evaluating the fund balances, we didn’t feel it was necessary, and therefore it wasn’t the right thing to do.”
However, she warned that upcoming realities down the road will require rate hikes.
“I don’t want anyone to think that we won’t have rate increases in the future,” she said. “In fact, we know with some of the projects we have planned we will. In terms of 2022, we don’t believe we need an increase.”
Being a work session, no official action was taken on the BBB or utility rates Monday.
During the subsequent regular meeting of the City Commission, the board:
• Approved a conditional-use permit and a plat;
• Approved an addendum to the city’s collective bargaining agreement with AFSCME (the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees AFL-CIO, Local 3968);
• Approved partnering with Rylan Brunick for the construction of a bike repair station at Fantle Memorial Park as part of his Eagle Scout project.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.