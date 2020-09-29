‘Every Acre Counts’ Program Offered To Producers

The goal of the Every Acre Counts (EAC) program is to improve on-farm profitability, diversity and ecosystem benefits of agriculture by using precision technologies to empower producers to help make informed management decisions for every acre of their operations.
The program provides information to producers so they may increase their return on investment and enhanced land management approaches that benefit the sustainability of land, water and all-natural resources.
“Basically, we are focusing on ‘Precision Profitability Analysis,’” says Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension soils field specialist. “We seek to use on-farm precision and economic data so that the analysis will be real-time for each field and location in the field. We are looking for areas in the field (marginal lands) that are consistently not profitable.”
The program will do several other things besides identifying marginal lands. It also provides assessments of marginal lands converted to perennial species or cover crops in comparison to non-converted lands. Next, it conducts evaluations of landscape effects on soil health and water quality resulting from conversions of marginal lands. It also provides incentive payments and financial assistance for plant species selection and seeding. Producers will provide precision farming data (yield monitor and other variable rate inputs), variable input costs and access to treated areas for applied research purposes.
The program will follow the concept of working land that allows producers to use enrolled acres for forage and grazing purposes. In summary, the Every Acre Counts Program goal is to bring an improved understanding of marginal land use for increased profitability, improved natural resource conservation, and better soil health to producers and landowners in South Dakota and the neighboring region.
“Instead of continually losing money on these areas, why not do something else?” Bly said. “The marginal lands we are dealing with are saline/sodic, marginal wetlands, and eroded soils. Every Acre Counts pays $150 an acre over five years and $50 an acre for seeding perennial species most suited for the marginal land type. Other government programs are available as well, such as CRP, but they are more restricted.”
Every Acre Counts is a working lands program. The only restriction is no mechanical haying during the primary nesting season. Grazing is allowed as long as it is managed.
Producers are expected to provide grain yield monitor data from fields enrolled in the EAC program. They must also provide variable crop production costs for enrolled fields, if available. (These could include variable rate applications of seed, fertilizer nutrients, and other inputs.)
Every Acre Counts with work with producers’ precision data wherever it is at, and producers allow access to some of the enrolled fields for EAC program staff and students. There is a five-year schedule for implementation of alternative practices on enrolled marginal lands. Alternative practice program guidelines will be followed if benefits from another conservation program is chosen (provided by a third party).
Every Acre Counts program partners are SDSU Extension, USDA-NRCS, The South Dakota Second Century Habitat Fund, Pheasants Forever, South Dakota Corn, South Dakota Soil Health Coalition, Nestle Purina PetCare, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, Agtegra and Ducks Unlimited.
———
Where to obtain more information: anthony.bly@sdstate.edu, or Sioux Falls Regional Center, 2001 E Eighth St., Sioux Falls SD, 57103 or Phone 605-782-3290
