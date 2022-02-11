Yankton Woman Speaks At Pierre Pro-Life Rally

On Sunday, Jan. 30, hundreds of pro-life supporters gathered outside the state capital building in Pierre for the 49th annual South Dakota Pro-life Rally, March for Life. Following the Walk for Life was the Hour of Reflection program, which took place in the Capitol Rotunda. During the Hour of Reflection, speakers were Gov. Kristi Noem, Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden and Life Runners President Pat Castle.
More than 400 individuals from across the state participated in the event.
Rachel Jones, executive director of ZoeCare in Yankton, was the keynote speaker in which she shared the origin story of ZoeCare.
ZoeCare provides to women and families in need within the Yankton community. Women who come to ZoeCare face an unplanned pregnancy, but they are also facing some other major challenges, such as homelessness, domestic violence and abandonment by the father. By caring for these women and meeting them amid their desperate situation, ZoeCare can show value to both these mothers and their unborn babies.
“I started this project as a reluctant leader. Eventually, I found the courage to say ‘Yes’ to the call that God was placing on my heart,” Jones said.
ZoeCare opened in 2020, despite the overwhelming challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During those 18 months, ZoeCare has seen 19 babies born to the clients that we serve. We have seen scared pregnant women grow into courageous mothers. We have seen many souls surrendered to Jesus,” says Jones
ZoeCare underwent a swift process to receive 501(c)(3) status.
“This is a process that can take 2-3 years, but ZoeCare was granted official 501(c)(3) status in only six short weeks,” Jones said. “I attribute these events to seeing the hand of God at work within ZoeCare.
“Imagine each of us leaving here today with a yes in our heart, ready to play our part to seeing the ending of abortion in America,” she added. “Now that would create a ripple effect across each of our communities, the entire state, and even into the next generation. With each small step, we will push back against the culture of death that is pressing down on our nation. We will keep our eyes fixed on the vision of abundant life for every woman, child, and family. And I believe that we will see victory.”
ZoeCare had been chosen as a recipient of the $30,000 Life Launch Grant provided through Heartbeat International.
“As ZoeCare works to provide for mothers in need, encouraging them and equipping them with life and parenting skills, we are working to make abortion both unwanted and unthinkable today and into the next generation,” Jones said. “The Lord has been providing for this ministry since the beginning.
“I am so honored to have had the opportunity to speak at the Capitol and share both my story and the ZoeCare story. God keeps opening doors, and I keep walking through them. My hope is that those who heard me speak will know that God is on the move within the work of ZoeCare and across the Yankton community.”
