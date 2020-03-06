TABOR — Attention all area high school students and whose parents or guardians are members of Bon Homme Yankton Electric: Bon Homme Yankton Electric is sponsoring one high school sophomore or junior to attend the 2020 Youth Tour to Washington June 18-25, 2020. Applicants must be a dependent of a current electric member.
Applications are available at your school or online at www.byelectric.coop.
Applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. March 13, 2020.
• Mail applications to Bon Homme Yankton Electric, PO Box 158, Tabor, SD 57063;
• Or email applications to jarens@byelectric.com
For more information contact Bon Homme Yankton Electric’s Marketing and Communications Coordinator Jaclyn Arens at jarens@byelectric.com.
