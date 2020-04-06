COVID-19: Take It Seriously

Dr. Michael Pietila has witnessed more people practicing COVID-19 precautions, but the Yankton physician fears too many persons still don’t realize the dangers of the disease.
And that could prove costly — even deadly — in the weeks and months ahead, the Yankton physician said. He noted he speaks only for himself and in no connection with his Yankton Medical Clinic or Avera affiliations.
“I don’t think enough people are taking COVID-19 seriously,” he said. “Just because we’re a rural state, don’t think we’re safe from the coronavirus.”
Pietila serves on the Yankton County COVID-19 Task Force, organized by the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management. The task force is scheduled to provide an update at the Yankton County Commission meeting today (Tuesday).
South Dakota’s sparse population — and the lack of large numbers of cases in much of the state so far — may leave many residents and visitors not as concerned about the disease, Pietila said.
“I’m afraid a lot of people are thinking, ‘It’s not that big a deal. It doesn’t affect me that negatively. We’ll just get over it and get back to normal,’” he said. “I appreciate that sentiment, but we have to think about the potential. We’ll have aggressive peaks in some communities.”
As of Monday noon, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) listed Yankton County with 18 positive cases and five as recovered.
During a press conference last week, DOH officials were asked if any of the Yankton County cases were Human Services Center patients or staff.
The officials said, because of federal privacy laws, they cannot disclose the place of employment or other identifying information of coronavirus patients. However, those cases are forwarded to the state DOH for statistical purposes and any follow-up, such as who may have been in contact with the COVID-19 patient.
THE NEED FOR CHANGE
Even as COVID-19 numbers rise, many people aren’t changing their daily routines or ways of doing things, Pietila said.
“They don’t realize the need for caution as it pertains to approaching others,” he said. “It’s about things like going shopping alone rather than as couples or families. It’s about not getting together in bars, restaurants or large social gatherings.”
Many people in the rural Midwest may not feel affected by the major COVID-19 activities in the urban areas and on the coasts, Pietila said.
“But that’s not true. The virus doesn’t recognize or respect state borders or population density,” he said. “It’s a matter of how it spreads, and social distancing can make such a huge difference.”
Even one person can make a major difference in transmitting the disease, Pietila said.
“It’s not just a matter of spreading from one person to another. The second person can spread it to several people, and it just keeps multiplying at a rapid rate,” he said. “Before you know it, the virus has jumped to multiple levels of people. If I can reach just one person (with this message), it’ll be worth it.”
NEW WEAPONS
Pietila serves as a pulmonary, critical care and internal medicine specialist. He studied biochemistry at South Dakota State University, medicine at the University of South Dakota and internal medicine at the Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences.
His work at the Mayo Clinic brought him in contact with staff members from around the world. He has remained in contact with colleagues from coronavirus hot spots.
“I have contacts from Italy and China, and they have been incredibly beneficial during this pandemic. They’ve been right on the front line in the battle,” he said. “I’ve also been in contact with doctors from New York City, Seattle and San Francisco. They are providing updates on those areas. We see what they’re facing, what they’re doing and the treatments that are working.”
Pietila has followed reports of a possible vaccine being developed at the University of Pittsburgh. He hopes those researchers make headway, as vaccines would offer a huge breakthrough.
However, federal health officials have generally held out a timeline of 12-18 months for developing a vaccine. Any new product would require scrutiny before hitting the market for the general population.
“There needs to be testing of any new vaccine,” he said. “We need to get it right before using it on large numbers of people.”
The Mayo Clinic revealed Monday an antibody test, but Pietila didn’t know when or where it would become available. “Health care workers would know immediately who has antibodies and may have developed some sort of immunity to the disease,” he said.
Pietila specializes in pulmonology, dealing with the lungs and breathing. His knowledge has proven valuable in understanding COVID-19, how it infects people and the damage that it causes to the body.
The disease is mostly transmitted by droplets, he said. The most common way of catching the disease is touching an infected surface, which is why it’s so important to wash your hands and to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
The disease has been shown to produce particular problems for those over age 60 and/or with underlying health conditions. However, recent cases have revealed more young patients, showing the disease affects all ages.
Trials are determining whether wearing a mask is helpful, harmful or doesn’t make a difference, Pietila said. The finding is important not only for slowing the spread of the disease but also for making the best use of the short supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), he added.
The South Dakota National Guard will locate current sites and oversee the creation of 100-bed hospitals to handle COVID-19 patients in Rapid City and Sioux Falls.
Pietila doesn’t know if Yankton will receive one of the facilities, but he said local health officials have already identified available sites for housing COVID-19 patients or those who cannot quarantine at home.
The coronavirus work comes on top of treating the continuing daily medical needs, Pietila said.
“As a pulmonologist, I’m still working with patients being treated for lung cancer and emphysema,” he said. “That kind of work doesn’t stop. We’re still caring for all of our patients on a daily basis in addition to the COVID-19 cases.”
CARING FOR YOURSELF
While he cares for the body, Pietila strongly advises taking care of the mental, emotional and spiritual aspects of life. He urges the public not to become overwhelmed by the thoughts of what might lie ahead.
“My advice is to live in the moment and to experience life,” he said. “We don’t know what the outcome of all this will be with the pandemic. But we can’t be dwelling on (what could happen) months from now.”
Pietila sees endless opportunities arising from the pandemic. He also sees the chance to slow down and to reorganize priorities in life.
“It may take this pandemic to recognize and care about one another, to learn what really matters in life,” he said. “After this pandemic, we may also have endless ways of looking at new ways of doing things. I think you’re going to see us continue to do more telemedicine. We can discover new ways of learning and doing business.”
The pandemic will show the true nature of the nation and each person, Pietila predicted. He called for empathy to get through the current crisis.
“We’ll look back on our faith and true character. Have we been selfless or selfish?” he said. “As Christians, we need to ask, ‘What would Jesus do to care for our fellow human beings?’”
In a Facebook post, he suggested reading “Man’s Search for Meaning” by Viktor Frankl as a way to combat despair.
“Living during a pandemic requires an even greater purpose to feel positive about life. That’s best accomplished by acknowledging the positives in a real way, every day,” he said. “Keep caring about one another and yourself. Try not to let fear, or anger, or disappointment control your emotions.
“If we all do this together, we are going to come out of this better than ever. I’m confident we will.”
