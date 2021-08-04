100 Years Ago
Friday, August 5, 1921
• Work on the Meridian Highway Bridge was speeded up this week and the force of men employed on it was nearly doubled. Excavation for Pier 3 will have to go about 12 feet deeper than that for Pier 2, on account of the formation of the bed of the river soundings taken this week show the gravel stratus is missing, in its stead being sand.
• Howard Wagner, Jr., of Springfield, nephew of W.W. Wagner of Tyndall, departed recently for Cuba, where he will operate a tractor in the construction of a railroad there. Howard had a “buddy” during the war days, whose father is president of the construction company, and he wrote for Howard to come.
75 Years Ago
Monday, August 5, 1946
• The American Red Cross has recruited approximately 300 nurses for work on infantile paralysis in a dozen states, the agency announced. States now needing additional nursing help include South Dakota. The agency said the public health service has listed polio cases in every state except Nevada and Rhode Island.
• Farmers who were frowning with great concern about losing a great share of their corn crops in the Yankton region yesterday were wreathed in smiles this morning following a soaking rain early last night which varied from .42 of an inch at Springfield to 2 inches in the Irene area.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, August 5, 1971
• American Legion baseball fans were treated to a pair of fine games last night as Vermillion upset Mitchell 5-3 in ten innings in the opening game of Region 2 play, and Yankton used 11 innings to down the fired-up Winner team 4-3 in the nightcap.
• Entries for the South Dakota State Open Tennis Tournament indicate that this year’s event will be the best ever, according to the Sioux Falls Tournament Director. The tournament will be held next week at the Sioux Falls McKennan Park courts.
25 Years Ago
Monday, August 5, 1996
• Col. Robert Monfore says it’s not true that old soldiers just fade away. Ask the 113 Land Clearers from the Vietnam War who reunited – many for the first time in 25 years – last weekend on Monfore’s ranch.
• Four people suffered only minor injuries when their small plane crashed at the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport Saturday afternoon. Pilot Brad Cary and three passengers were returning to Saratoga, Wyo., after exhibiting the 1947 Bonanza in the Oshkosh (Wis.) Fly In.
