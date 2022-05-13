WAGNER — A special event known as the 606 Unity Jam will be held on Sunday, June 12, at the Wagner Lake in Wagner.
The Unity Jam is a multi-cultural celebration for all area cultural groups who would like to participate in the event. The purpose of this jamboree of art and music is inviting everyone to come together so we can see how life is better when we work together to accomplish something of value.
The event invites the community to work together to create a family activity for everyone to feel welcome, to build positive relationships locally and between communities and to build partnerships within the community that requires active involvement by everyone involved. It also strives to create a sense of community with local businesses, organizations and volunteers and to increase cultural awareness, understanding, acceptance and appreciation for all cultures.
The day will involve lots of live musical entertainment, cultural dance demonstrations, a youth fishing clinic and fishing derby, inflatables and games for children, shopping with arts and craft venders and much more.
The day will start out with a special outdoor service involving several area churches and the scheduled event will begin at noon and continue until 9:30 p.m. in the evening. The admission to this event is free, and everyone attending is encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to help make the event more comfortable. Specific details of individual event activities will be announced in the near future.
Anyone with questions about the event or interest in being an arts/craft vender should contact Dana Sanderson at 605-491-0804 or by email danasanderson51@gmail.com.
