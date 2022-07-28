The Yankton County Highway Department will begin a road improvement project starting on Monday Aug. 1, 2022. The project will last about a week.
The project will be on Walshtown Road (444th Avenue), starting with phase 1 which is 299th Street through 303rd Street. Phase 2 will consist of 304th Street through 309th Street and will begin immediately after Phase 1.
The road closure will be from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Walshtown Road will reopen each evening as allowed. The road will be closed to thru traffic during the project. Emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed to use the road. The project on 444th Avenue will continue through the entire week.
The plan is to work on the entire section of road from 299th Street to 309th Street during this time period.
