The Yankton County Highway Department will begin a road improvement project starting on Monday Aug. 1, 2022. The project will last about a week.

The project will be on Walshtown Road (444th Avenue), starting with phase 1 which is 299th Street through 303rd Street. Phase 2 will consist of 304th Street through 309th Street and will begin immediately after Phase 1.

